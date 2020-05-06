Header Ads

New CEO for Tonga Broadcasting Commission

5/06/2020 , ,
Viola Koloamatangi Ulakai is the new Chief Executive Officer for the Tonga Broadcasting Commission (TBC), effective 01 May.

TBC Board of Directors appointed her to the top job for a period of three-years.

Ulakai is a long serving journalist having worked for the national public broadcaster for 31-years, and was the Manager of the News and Content Department before her promotion.

She was shortlised by an independent panel before her appointment was endorsed by Cabinet.

Ulakai is also a member of Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Executive Board and a member of the newly established Media Association of Tonga (MAT).

TBC operates as a state-owned enterprise.

SOURCE: TBC/PACNEWS

