New CEO for Tonga Broadcasting Commission

Viola Koloamatangi Ulakai is the new Chief Executive Officer for the Tonga Broadcasting Commission (TBC), effective 01 May. TBC Board of Directors appointed her to the top job for a period of three-years.Ulakai is a long serving journalist having worked for the national public broadcaster for 31-years, and was the Manager of the News and Content Department before her promotion.She was shortlised by an independent panel before her appointment was endorsed by Cabinet.Ulakai is also a member of Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Executive Board and a member of the newly established Media Association of Tonga (MAT).TBC operates as a state-owned enterprise.SOURCE: TBC/PACNEWS