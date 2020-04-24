Schools in PNG Instructed to recover lessons





The current state of emergency to contain the spread of COVID- 19, has resulted in a loss of five weeks of effective learning and teaching.PNG Education Minister Joseph Yopyyopy made this known in Port Moresby yesterday.Mr. Yopyyopy said the Education Department has issued instructions to all schools, to recover the lessons lost, and continue the 2020 academic year.He said all classes from primary to secondary will maintain normal five days of school.''We will recover one-week by reducing the term two holidays from two weeks to one week.''The term two holidays goes from the 13th to the 17th of July 2020, we will recover the other four weeks by adding one lesson to the normal class lessons on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two periods added to Tuesdays and Thursdays."The SOE started at the end of week six of term one, all schools will resume teaching and assessment programs from where you left and cover all lost times by the end of term three," Minister Yopyyopy explains.Meantime, all classes for Primary and Secondary schools to resume on the 4th of May 2020.Teachers are expected to resume duties starting Monday the 27th of April to prepare for classes on the 4th of May.All Tertiary students are expected to resume classes next week Monday.NBC News- Denyse KalauNext :