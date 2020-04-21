







PUBLIC TRANSPORT TO RESUME AS CONTROLLER ANNOUNCES RELAXED RESTRICTIONS IN NEW NORMAL“Going forward, COVID-19 is here. We have to be prepared now to live life with the coronavirus. This is the transition into the “new normal” way of life in the context of COVID-19.”This is according to SOE Controller Commissioner David Manning in a COVID-19 update on Tuesday evening.“The new normal will guide us to put in place various measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”• Instead of allowing ourselves to be restricted by the pandemic I have now decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed earlier to contain and prevent the spread COVID-19 in the city:• I have proposed in the coming days orders I will be issuing to be relaxed includes:- Resumption of classes for University and tertiary level on Monday 27th April.- Classes for primary and secondary will resume on 4th of May. All learning will resume on the 4th of May 2020 with new protocols to protect students against COVID-19.- Domestic air travel is one of the new orders that will be relaxed;- International travel in the interim will be allowed for PNG citizens and permanent residents to return home;- All public transportation will resume under strict COVID-19 health protocols or regulations;- For the NCD taxis as of tomorrow will not operate at night where the curfew is still in force;- For ships and ports to allow for cargoes to continue I have issued directives as well.The Controller added his concern regarding members of the public complaints about the repercussions of the SOE, the lock down and the curfew currently in place in various provinces.“I believe the Prime Minister has rescue package for PNG which he will announced himself over the course of the week.”• For security and law and order, concerns have been raised about the alleged conduct of members of the security forces, especially members of the police force.• I call upon every member of the police force to serve your people with honesty, integrity and dedication. Common courtesy must be applied to the members of the public.• The Prime Minister’s message to all members of the police force is that a kind voice in this harsh time can go a long way towards easing the discomfort and difficult circumstance many of our people are in.• Should this advice fall on deaf ears I am holding every commander at the station and provincial level responsible for the conduct of their members. Members of the public are advised to report any abusive conduct by members of the police force on the Police Internal Affairs hot line telephone number 3202634.“I assure you that your complaints will be immediately investigated and action taken.”“So in conclusion, let me reassure the people of PNG that we are committed in the fight against COVID-19. We are doing our level best to ensure that you are not further inconvenienced.”Commissioner Manning added that over the coming days the public will informed of efforts to ensure that life can get back to the new normal with COVID-19.“Thank you and may God bless and keep you all safe.”Approved for release by:David Manning, MBE, DPS, QPMCommissioner of Police &Controller of the State of EmergencyNext :