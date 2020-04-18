PNG Prime Minister Marape among 125 COVID-19 Test Sample return negative





125 samples taken on Thursday, 16th April has returned negative of the Coronavirus or COVID-19.Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has announced that the 125 samples collected included 1 sample from the Manus Province, 3 samples from Gulf and 121 samples from the National Capital District.An additional 12 samples taken from East New Britain also returned negative.Among the samples from the NCD include the Prime Minister, the Minister for Health & HIV/AIDS Jelta Wong, Minister for Police Bryan Kramer, the State of Emergency (SOE) Controller and Police Commissioner David Manning and the Deputy SOE Controller Acting Secretary for the National Department of Health Dr. Paison Dakulala.The Prime Minister said over 300 samples collected on Friday including results of five members of the family of the first NCD case will be sent to Brisbane today for testing.The Prime Minister is appealing to the residents of NCD and the people of Papua New Guinea to remain calm and stay at home to allow the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) to continue with contact tracing.He commended the SOE Controller for initiating the immediate lockdown of the Morauta House to start contact tracing of more than 300 staff who work on a rotational basis at the National Operations Centre.