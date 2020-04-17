MVIL assists in PNG COVID-19 fight





Acting Deputy Police Commissioner and State of Emergency Operations Commander Donald Yamasombi thanked the Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL) management and staff for its assistance towards Government efforts against the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.Commander Yamasombi said he appreciated the Chief Executive Officer of MVIL Mr Michael Makap and staff for their kind gesture. Mr Makap and his staff visited the National Operations Centre at the Morauta Haus on Tuesday and presented water and soft drinks as well as coffee, tea, sugar and biscuits.Commander Yamasombi said, "We have staff who maintain this call center 24 hours every day and in order to keep them going such donation goes a long way. For MVIL to come on board and give this donation will surely sustain us to fight this pandemic into the future."We can't do it on our own. We need everyone to work together in fighting this pandemic. On behalf of SOE Controller Mr David Manning I want to thank the staff and management of MVIL for their generosity and assistance towards this cause."Meanwhile, Mr Makap also pledged MVIL's support to the JATF to disseminate essential Covid-19 information and materials to the communities.Mr. Makap said, "As a state-owned enterprise we have a corporate responsibility to give back to the community and thus, MVIL will also assist in publishing and disseminating essential information to the community regarding the Covid-19 pandemic."Picture: JATF Operations Commander Donald Yamasombi thanking MVIL Managing Director Michael Makap and staff for the assistance.