Divine Word University St Benedict's Campus opens K1.5 million upgraded library





Despite the country going through day 25 of the nationwide State of Emergency following the global COVID-19 pandemic, Divine Word University’s St Benedict’s campus in Wewak, East Sepik Province has renovated and opened the Shannon library.The makeover costing K1.5 million in total will see computers set up in the library apart from books, allowing the students to now do researches both on and offline while on lockdown to stay tuned.According to the St Benedict’s campus’ Vice President, Dr Fr Lawrence Arockiaraj, the library was previously too small and therefore too congested for students to comfortably sit and do researches.Fr Lawrence said it is thanks to the previous Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Pila Niningi and the DHERST Secretary, Professor Fr Jan Czuba for stepping in to help fund the library’s renovation, that now allows students to continue learning during this lockdown.Officially blessing and opening the library was the Bishop of the Archdiocese of Wewak, Bishop Jozef Roszynski who reminded the students and staff, that the learning environment will only remain safe despite the COVID19 pandemic, if everyone follows the simple rules to keep safe.PNGFM/ONEPNGNext :