A New Confirmed COVID-19 Case in EHP - brings total to 8 in PNG





A COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the Eastern Highlands Province.This brings the country's total number of confirmed cases to 8.Emergency Controller David Manning says a 45 year old woman from Eastern Highlands developed fever, shortness of breath and body aches two weeks ago.She went to the Asaro Health Centre, about 35 minutes by road outside the provincial capital Goroka, and was admitted.Mr Manning says the woman was managed for one week and improved.On 17th April, her samples were collected and sent to PNG Institute of Medical Research in Goroka and the results came back positive four days later.Mr Manning says a second test is being done for quality assurance and best practice.He says the health centre is locked down for disinfection and the staff have been asked to stay at home and are kept under surveillance.Mr Manning says advocacy and contact tracing activities started today.