PNG Government and Church Strengthen Alliance to improve Service Delivery





The frontline work of PNG Churches was celebrated at the 29th biannual Church Partnership Program Forum in Lae, supported by the Papua New Guinea – Australia Partnership.Held from 11 to 13 March, the forum was hosted by the Evangelical Lutheran Church and brought together over 80 representatives from churches, Australian church NGOs, government, and civil society to examine how the partner churches can contribute to effectively supporting the Government for improved service delivery and advocate for good governance.Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea (ELCPNG) Bishop Reverend Jack Urame said the churches have marked sixteen-years in supporting the delivery of essential health and education services to people across PNG through CPP and are looking forward to greater collaborations with Government through the Department of Community Development and Religion."Churches and Government share a commonality which is to protect and provide for the people, through enhanced collaborations, collective effort and a shared vision so that they can empower citizens proactively in the development of their communities," said Bishop Urame.Australian High Commission Counsellor, Geoff King opened the forum and applauded the success of the PNG-Australia Church Partnership Program (CPP) in PNG."Churches are among the most respected institutions in PNG with extensive networks, reach and influence across the country. They play a vital role in delivering essential services to both rural and urban areas and are a strong influencer in driving better gender equality outcomes, peace and prosperity and upholding the rights of the most vulnerable," said Mr King"Australia is pleased to continue its support to PNG churches. Our work with churches strengthens our partnership with Papua New Guinea and helps vital services reach more citizens, especially women and children."The Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership is committed to supporting and working with the churches through the CPP and the Government of Papua New Guinea in delivering essential health and education services across the country. The CPP supports seven mainline churches in PNG, including the Anglican, Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist, Salvation Army, Baptist, Evangelical Lutheran and United Churches.Since 2004, the CPP has supported churches to improve their organisational capacity and to deliver primary health and education services across the country, in line with the Government's priority for churches in development.