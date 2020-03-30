Papua New Guinea Quarantines Italian after intercepting his Yacht





An Italian national is under close observation while being self-quarantined outside Papua New Guinea's Capital Port Moresby's Fairfax Habour after he was intercepted at PNG waters.He was intercepted by members of the Water Police last week while trying to sneak into Port Moresby in his small yacht.Water police were advised by PNG Customs and Foreign Affairs officials to keep a close watch on him.He was also advised to move away from the shores and traditional fishing grounds with strict quarantine measures.Papua New Guinea is now in 14 days lockdown in Coronavirus fears. The government has declared state-of-Emergency and barred all international flights and ships from entering the country.