Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape pledges to work with UN





The United Nation continues to have a recognized legacy in PNG through its various Development Assistance Programs.Prime Minister James Marape said this when welcoming the United Nations, Deputy Secretary General on her first visit to Papua New Guinea on Sunday.Miss Amina Mohammed arrived in Port Moresby to launch the Spot Light Initiative to create awareness and end all forms of violence against women in PNG to mark UN International Womens' Day.Prime Minister Marape said her visit is significant as the second highest ranking UN official.Marape has reiterated his Governments commitment to work closely with UN Agencies and ensure their presence in the country through the establishment of a UN House at Waigani where land has been allocated.Marape thanked the UN support for the Bougainville Referendum including post referendum.He said PNG is also grateful to the UN on other areas of assistance including Environment and Climate Change, global and regional security, health and sanitation, education, gender issues, and PNG's preparation for 2020 Census.Prime Minister Marape also thanked the UN for its continued assistance on peace building measures in volatile provinces such as Hela and Enga.