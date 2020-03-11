Consumer Watchdog on PNG Power
The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission has challenged PNG Power Limited and other independent power producers to provide stable, reliable and efficient power services to customers or face penalties.
ICCC Commissioner, Paulus Ain issued the challenge in light of the recent frequent power outages experienced in Port Moresby.
He said business houses, government services, and general consumers have been greatly affected.
Mr. Ain said it is disappointing to experience continuous power outages in the city, particularly at a time when PNG Power has recently entered into power purchase agreements for a cheaper and efficient gas-powered generation that has replaced expensive thermal power plants and Aggreko leased generators for the Port Moresby Grid.
He said in a statement the ICCC has asked PNG Power Limited and Niu Power Limited to provide respective reports on the causes of all the recent power outages in Port Moresby.
Mr. Ain said the Commission anticipates meeting with all power producers within the Port Moresby Grid to amicably resolve this matter as soon as possible.
NBC News /ONE PNG
next :
ICCC Commissioner, Paulus Ain issued the challenge in light of the recent frequent power outages experienced in Port Moresby.
He said business houses, government services, and general consumers have been greatly affected.
Mr. Ain said it is disappointing to experience continuous power outages in the city, particularly at a time when PNG Power has recently entered into power purchase agreements for a cheaper and efficient gas-powered generation that has replaced expensive thermal power plants and Aggreko leased generators for the Port Moresby Grid.
He said in a statement the ICCC has asked PNG Power Limited and Niu Power Limited to provide respective reports on the causes of all the recent power outages in Port Moresby.
Mr. Ain said the Commission anticipates meeting with all power producers within the Port Moresby Grid to amicably resolve this matter as soon as possible.
NBC News /ONE PNG
next :
Post a Comment