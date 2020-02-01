Government to evacuate Tongans from coronavirus epicentre in China





Tonga Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu'i'onetoa has announced the government will evacuate Tongans from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.The government has asked New Zealand and Australian governments to help quarantined the returnees in their countries despite the fact these Tongans do not hold arrival permits into their countries.It is expected the Tongan sport teams and students in Wuhan will return home next week or as soon as possible and they will face 14 days quarantine.Hon Tu'i'onetoa said the Government is considering suspending China incoming flights which were scheduled to fly to Tonga through New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Samoa amid an escalating death toll from the new coronavirus.The Government has allocated funding for the Ministry of Health to fund facilities and equipment as part of its preparation for a potential arrival of the deadly coronavirus, the Prime Minister said in a statement.There have been no confirmed cases in the Kingdom, despite critics saying on social media the Government has been slow to take action to prepare if it does land on our shores.Meanwhile, the New Zealand Government has announced any seats not taken by Kiwi evacuees on its chartered flight to bring New Zealanders from China would be offered to Pacific Island and Australian citizens as a matter of priority.New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the Government will charter an Air New Zealand aircraft to assist Kiwis leaving coronavirus hit Wuhan.SOURCE: KANIVA TONGA NEWS/PACNEWS