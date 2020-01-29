PNG PM Marape to take touch measures to counter Spread of Coronavirus on PNG Soil





PNG Prime Minister James Marape was briefed today on the global situation of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and Papua New Guinea's preparedness measures.The technical briefing was provided by WHO Representative Dr Luo Dapeng and Dr Anup Gurung while the preparedness measures were discussed by Health Minister Hon Jelta Wong and Acting Secretary of the Papua New Guinea National Department of Health Dr Paison Dakulala.PNG has a good experience in managing previous outbreaks and emergencies. It was highlighted that priorities for the country will be on prevention and surveillance measures at points of entry (airport, seaports and land border crossing), being able to detect cases quickly, provide treatment to sick people and prevent spread.Teams have been mobilized to work on various elements of the response.It was also highlighted that as of today, PNG has no case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). People are encouraged to get their information from reliable sources, stay informed and refrain from forwarding unverified reports.