Staff of PNG Dept of National Planning and Monitoring get Bibles
About 200 staff from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring were presented with Bibles today as part of the organisation’s dedication service.
Pastor Tony Kemo from the Seventh Day Adventist Church officiated the dedication service and shared a sermon from Proverbs 3:5-6, urging department staff to trust in the Lord with all their hearts and not rely on their own understanding but to acknowledge God in all their ways for His direction.
The distribution of the Bibles was for this very reason, encouraging department staff to look beyond their know-hows and seek God for guidance.
“God has placed each staff in positions that will contribute a lot to the building of this nation. We live to help people who are in need, we live to support one another and we live to deliver to people what needs to be delivered,” Ps Tony said.
Secretary Koney Samuel reminded all staff to understand the expectations laid on the department by its stakeholders including the national government and most importantly the people of PNG.
“We are public servants, we are here to serve the nation. The impact that we create very much depends on the kind of people that we have in this department. We must be disciplined, take ownership of your jobs and give it your best shot because we are accountable to the Government, to the people and most importantly to God,” Secretary Samuel told his staff.
