David Kabua elected Marshall Islands President, unseating Dr Hilda Heine





Marshall Islands President Dr Hilda Heine has lost her presidency to David Kabua, a former cabinet minister and eldest son of the the island nation's founding president, Amata Kabua.David Kabu defeated Dr Heine in a vote in the country's Congress, known as the Nitijela on Monday. He becomes the ninth President for Marshall Islands.Previously he held the internal and health portfolios in cabinet.Kabua polled 20 votes, seven more than Dr Heine.The vote was called today after the November general election.Senator Kenneth Kedi has retained his seat as Speaker of Congress, beating Brenson Wase in a vote of 19-14.