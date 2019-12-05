PNG PM Marape clarifies on TFF Policy
PNG Prime Minister James Marape has assured Parliament, that no student will be pushed out from the formal education system, despite the slashing of the Tuition Fee Free Policy by 50 percent.
Mr. Marape said this when clarifying statements made by the former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, and Opposition Leader Belden Namah that more than a million students will be pushed out of school if there is a cut in the TFF funding.
He also explained that the Government is not removing the Free Education Policy, but has only reduced funding by half.
''People and Parliamentarians should not be going around misleading people that they have completely removed it," said Marape.
Prime Minister Marape said that they have reduced it by half, and the onus is now on all MPs to support parents by paying the other 25 percent, while parents can only meet the remaining 25 percent.
He also added that they have decided to cut back on the TFF Policy at the Elementary to Grade 12 level, because the cost of education at that level is much lower than the tertiary level, and this can still be afforded by parents.
