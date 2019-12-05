PNG PM Marape bans Provincial Days





The relatively new culture of celebrating individual provincial days must be done-away with because it is undermining national unity, says Prime Minister James Marape.And it is eroding national affiliation and is segregating people that at times resulted in law and order issues along regional and provincial lines.Mr Marape highlighted this when expressing his disappointment in the observance of provincial days in NCD and other centres."Affiliation to the country must take precedence, (and) provincial days must be removed. If you want to celebrate your (provincial) days, go to your own provinces and take it back, the government will be looking at ways and debates will be processed," he said.Mr Marape was responding to Central Governor Robert Agarobe's question on violence based on regionalism or provincialism which comes from the continued hosting of provincial days in NCD."Violence based on regionalism or provincialism or mob rule and if not careful this will lead to civil unrest, (and) the talk of provincial autonomy can be seen as political separation of our provinces, however we know it's about decentralization of powers."To drive the vision of take Back PNG to be the richest black nation, that means we drive our one country ideology, that means fly our flag and celebrate one day only and I hope we can vigorously discourage the idea of promoting 22 groups of people,"Mr Agarobe said. "Can the PM agree or disagree it's about time all provincial flags and days banned because these are biggest promoters of the regionalism ideology and if not corrected could get out of control and be the demise of the country?" Mr Agarobe asked."Our country is the most diverse on the face of planet Earth as far as cultural and linguistic diversity is concerned steps like having one celebration of a day and one flag is an important conversation to take place."