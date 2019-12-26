Niuean MPs to receive pay rise
Niue MPs were called to a special sitting of Parliament on Friday, primarily to vote on a pay rise for themselves.
Each of the MPs gets an annual rise of US$514.
This will take the pay of premier, Sir Toke Talagi, to US$53,268 while ordinary MPs are to get US$21,074
The island's media reports public servants and pensioners also got small increases.
This comes just weeks before the general election is due to be called.
Reports from the island say Sir Toke, who has been premier since 2008, plans to stand again, despite some health issues.
SOURCE: RNZ PACIFIC/PACNEWS
