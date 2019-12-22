Fiji and PNG reaffirm bilateral relationship
Fiji's Minister for Foreign Affairs Inia Seruiratu last week held bilateral meetings with his Papua New Guinea counterpart, Patrick Pruaitch, the Minister for Defence, Saki Soloma and Minister for Police, Bryan Kramer in Port Moresby.
The meetings facilitated discussions in areas of collaboration between the two countries, as friends and neighbours in the Pacific Region. During these meetings, Fiji and PNG reaffirmed their commitment to enhance their bilateral relations and take it to greater heights.
Minister Seruiratu reiterated Fiji’s commitment to having a robust regional partnership in peacekeeping, defence, humanitarian and disaster relief assistance with the re-development of Blackrock camp as a platform to boost the region's capacity and capability development and deployment.
At the sub-regional level, strengthening Fiji and PNG partnership within the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) also featured prominently in the discussions, as PNG holds the chairmanship of the MSG.
Minister Seruiratu also discussed the outcomes of the Bougainville Referendum and congratulated the Government of PNG for the peaceful conduct of the referendum.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, there have been increased cooperation in areas such as education, labor mobility, defence and security, trade and investment.
/PACNEWS
