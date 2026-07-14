PNG Prime Minister James Marape has pulled the trigger on a major cabinet reset, swearing in half a dozen new ministers at Government House today. The reshuffle brings an end to a tense waiting game for some MPs while forcing others to pack up their offices. It is a clear signal that the government is tightening its ranks and shifting gears with the national elections looming large over PNG.





Tomuriesa Returns, Daki Steps Aside in PNG Ministry Overhaul

The biggest talking point is the return of Douglas Tomuriesa to the executive fold, with the former Opposition Leader now firmly in charge of Civil Aviation. He replaces Wake Goi, who isn't leaving the cabinet but is trading wings for commerce, taking over the Commerce and Industry Ministry. This opens up a path for Win Bakri Daki to step away from his post while authorities sift through the allegations surrounding a K200 million SME funding scheme.Other ministries felt the impact of the shakeup just as hard. John Kaupa is the new man in charge of Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, swapping out Simo Kilepa. Robert Naguri takes the ICT helm from Timothy Masiu, and Saki Soloma gets the nod for Labour, pushing Kessy Sawang out. The classroom gets a new headmaster in Francis Kikin Siune, who takes the Education Ministry from Lucas Dekena, while Agena Gamai replaces Sekie Agisa in the Livestock pen.Defence and Health saw a straight swap between two heavyweights, with Elias Kapavore moving to Defence and Dr Billy Joseph stepping up to run the Health Ministry. Dr Joseph will also keep the National Disaster portfolio, which used to be tied to Defence. William Bando is out of the Coffee ministry and into Immigration, leaving Miki Kaeok to manage both Transport and Coffee. Not wanting to leave anything to chance, Marape told those gathered that he is taking direct control of Correctional Service, Sports, and National Volunteer Services."The changes are aimed at repositioning the government ahead of the national elections."