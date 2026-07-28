Security arrangements at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology have received a major boost with the arrival of a dedicated police vehicle that will support officers carrying out patrols on campus.

The delivery follows assurances made by Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Lae John Rosso after meeting with university management, students and other stakeholders to discuss recent security issues and measures needed to improve safety.

Security presence at PNG University Campus strengthened with new police vehicle

The vehicle was officially handed over by Lae Metropolitan Commander Chief Superintendent Chris Kunyanban together with Lae City Authority Chief Executive Officer Robin Calistus.

Professor Garry Sali, the university's Deputy Vice Chancellor, accepted the vehicle and thanked the Deputy Prime Minister, the Lae City Authority and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary for responding promptly to the university's security needs.

Police assigned to PNGUoT will use the vehicle during regular patrols while extra officers will be stationed on campus each night from 11pm until 6am to maintain a visible presence and respond quickly to incidents.

The latest measures form part of an ongoing partnership between the university, the Lae MP's Office, the Lae City Authority and police to improve campus security through increased policing, surveillance and other long-term initiatives.

The university also thanked leaders from the Ahi community for standing alongside the institution during the handover.

Professor Sali said the university looked forward to continuing its partnership with all stakeholders.

"The University remains committed to working closely with its partners to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for learning, teaching and research."