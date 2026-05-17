New Zealand Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has completed a working visit to Papua New Guinea aimed at strengthening policing cooperation and regional security partnerships between the two countries.

NZ Police Commissioner Visits PNG to Discuss Regional Policing Partnership/Photo supplied

While in Port Moresby, Commissioner Chambers met with Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Commissioner David Manning to discuss shared policing priorities and future collaboration between New Zealand Police and the RPNGC.

The discussions included plans for a New Zealand Police Senior Sergeant to be attached to the Bomana National Centre of Excellence on a short-term basis to assist with police training and mentoring.

The two commissioners also spoke on security issues affecting Pacific Island nations and explored ways police agencies across the region could work more closely together through regional policing frameworks and partnerships.

Commissioner Chambers later travelled to Buka in Bougainville to gain a better understanding of New Zealand’s long-standing policing support in the region through the Kirapim Strongpela Bougainville Police Servis program, which has operated for nearly three decades.

During the visit, the Bougainville Police Service staged a formal parade in honour of the commissioner. He also met Autonomous Bougainville Government Police Minister Willie Masiu, RPNGC Deputy Commissioner and Bougainville Police Service Chief Francis Tokura, as well as local women and community leaders.

The meetings highlighted New Zealand’s continued role in supporting peace, security and community development initiatives in Bougainville over the past 28 years.