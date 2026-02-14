Papua New Guinea was among the proud participating nations at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, where Fiji’s Ailava Samuels emerged as the overall winner during the crowning ceremony.

The pageant night highlighted Pacific culture through traditional attire and stage presentations, with contestants from PNG, Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Cook Islands and American Samoa competing for the regional title.

Regional Pageant Night Sees Fiji Crowned as Miss Pacific Islands 2026

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka took part in the programme by presenting special category awards to contestants who excelled in various segments of the competition.

Miss PNG Iampela Popena received notable recognition after winning Miss Internet 2026 and the Best Traditionally Inspired Attire award, while other honours went to Siosiana Taumoepeau of Tonga for Miss Tourism and Best Sarong, Petra Matina Mataiti of the Cook Islands for Best Talent and Miss Photogenic, and Atiterentaai Rinimarawa of Kiribati for Miss Personality. Samuels also secured the Best Interview award.

In the final results announcement, Popena was declared first runner-up, followed by Samoa’s Iliganoa Feagaimaali’l as second runner-up, Tonga’s Siosiana Taumoepeau as third runner-up and Cook Islands’ Petra Matina Mataiti as fourth runner-up before the crowning moment.

Samuels, who comes from Suva, is known for her advocacy in education and youth empowerment and said winning the title was a “dream come true” for her and her country.

The crown was officially passed on by outgoing Miss Pacific 2025 Litara Loma Leilani Ieremia-Allan, who applauded the contestants for their “grace, talent, and dedication” throughout the pageant.

