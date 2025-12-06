PNG has been thrown into a fresh governance debate after Internal Revenue Commission Commissioner General Sam Koim resigned, saying recent amendments before Parliament could compromise the country’s most successful revenue institution.

The resignation comes as lawmakers consider changes that would place a board above the Commissioner-General and grant it far-reaching operational authority. The move is part of reforms linked to IMF loan conditions for improved revenue mobilisation. Koim, whose leadership saw collections top K17 billion this year, strongly opposed the shift.

PNG IRC Commissioner-General Quits Over Push for New Oversight Structure

He reminded policymakers that the IRC’s current legal framework already includes oversight through a Commission established under the 2014 Act. He argued that introducing an external board with such sweeping influence was unnecessary and risked weakening an agency that has contributed K65 billion since 2019.

“Granting a board such extensive and overarching powers—right into operational matters—could undermine the monocratic authority of the Commissioner-General,” he said. He added that no evidence has been provided to justify IMF-backed intervention. “Where is the evidence that our current mechanisms are failing? None has been presented.”

Supporters of the amendments, including Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, have defended the reforms as vital to transparency, risk management and alignment with the national budget process. They argue that many international tax agencies operate under similar hybrid models.

Prime Minister James Marape has publicly acknowledged IRC’s strong contribution to the national budget and its central role in meeting 2025 revenue targets. But critics warn the proposed board could slow operational decisions and expose the commission to political influence during economic pressures.

Before stepping down, Koim published a pointed remark that has since circulated widely: “What happens when you leave the blood bank in the hands of a known vampire to look after?”





Also read

PNG Government to Pursue Constitutional Change to Keep Bougainville Demilitarised