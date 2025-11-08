Papua New Guinea’s explosive outside back Morea Morea has officially signed with the London Broncos, adding raw pace and power to the English club’s 2026 lineup.





The London Broncos announced the signing via social media, describing Morea as a player who brings “raw speed, strength, and flair” to the capital.

PNG Speedster Morea Morea Joins London Broncos for 2026 Season [photo by London Broncos]





The dynamic Kumul, who shone during the Pacific Bowl Championships, is known for his blistering runs and fearless attacking style that has thrilled rugby league fans across PNG.

Club officials said his arrival is expected to energize the Broncos’ backline as they prepare for a strong campaign in the Championship.

Supporters in both Papua New Guinea and the UK have welcomed the move, eager to see Morea’s trademark power and pace light up the field.

Also read