PNG Hunters See More Players Sign Abroad as 2026 Season Training Squad Finalised

PNG rugby league’s export success continues to grow as the SP PNG Hunters confirmed their latest pre-season squad while celebrating another round of signings abroad. Four Hunters players — Robert Mathias, Epel Kapinias, Gairo Voro and Finley Glare — have sealed contracts with the London Broncos in the UK Championship.

They join PNG Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou and former Hunters utility Morea Morea Jnr at the London club as it chases promotion into the Super League. Their departure follows the signings of ex-Hunters duo Solo Wane and Judah Rimbu by the Brisbane Tigers.

That brings the Tigers’ cohort of former Hunters to four, matching the number currently aligned with the Central Capras for the 2026 Hostplus Cup season. The spread shows how deeply the Hunters’ system is feeding professional competitions.

Though the loss of several senior players presents challenges, coaches say it also clears space for emerging talent from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup to step forward. The new training squad includes a mix of experienced campaigners and promising newcomers.

Head Coach Paul Aiton has been praised for nurturing a stronger high-performance environment, supported by his staff who have placed emphasis on growth, discipline and resilience across the program.

The Hunters’ footprint remains clear at the national level as well. In the most recent PNG Kumuls Test Match, 10 of the 17 players chosen had ties to the Hunters system, demonstrating the club’s essential role as PNG prepares for the introduction of the PNG Chiefs in the NRL in 2028.





