A fresh political clash has erupted over PNG’s economic direction, with Prime Minister James Marape firing back at Chuave MP and Shadow Treasurer James Nomane over claims the Government has mishandled the country’s finances since 2019.

Marape dismissed Nomane’s assessment as a politically motivated attack that ignores global events and the broader economic context.

He said the last six years brought unprecedented disruptions worldwide — COVID-19, inflation, supply-chain breakdowns, rising fuel costs and falling commodity prices — and even the largest economies were forced to increase borrowing to protect their citizens. “PNG was no different,” he added.

PNG Fiscal Row Escalates as Marape Hits Back at Nomane

According to the Prime Minister, his Government protected essential services throughout this period, maintaining school operations, hospitals, law-and-order work, SME programs and the public service payroll without interruption.

Marape said Nomane’s commentary fails to acknowledge the unprecedented GDP expansion under his leadership. The economy, he said, has grown faster in the last six years than any comparable period in PNG’s history. “We have added K50 billion to GDP since taking office.”

He said deficits are stabilising under the Medium-Term Fiscal Strategy, declining every year since the COVID peak in 2020, and that PNG is on track toward a balanced budget by 2027.

The Prime Minister said multiple independent institutions — from commercial banks to global financial bodies — have affirmed PNG’s improving economic outlook.

He pointed to major resource agreements, record dividends, stronger non-resource tax collection, improved foreign exchange conditions, and four consecutive years of non-resource growth above 4%.

On social support, Marape said his administration has delivered more assistance to citizens than any previous government, expanding education support, removing personal income tax for low-income earners and cutting GST on essential items.

He said infrastructure funding continues to reach districts and provinces, with Connect PNG delivering record kilometres of new roads.

Marape said recent audits, including COVID-19 expenditure assessments, are being tabled and actions will follow where necessary.

“PNG needs solutions, not sensational politics,” he said. “The 2026 Budget will stay the course for fiscal discipline and long-term growth.”

