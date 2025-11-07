Papua New Guinea and Brazil have committed to building a stronger partnership focused on climate action, renewable energy, and trade cooperation following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister James Marape and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Belém during COP30.

President Lula said Brazil sees Papua New Guinea as a “natural partner” in advancing global environmental leadership. He described both nations as “forest-rich countries with shared responsibilities,” emphasising the need for unity among developing nations to address climate and economic challenges.

PNG and Brazil Strengthen Ties for Global Climate Leadership

“We live in forests — our people depend on them, and our planet depends on them,” Lula said. “Brazil and Papua New Guinea must walk together as leaders of the Global South to show that it is possible to grow economies while protecting nature.”

The Brazilian leader proposed establishing an embassy in Port Moresby to boost bilateral relations, trade, and technical cooperation. He also suggested that Brazil’s Minister of Economy visit Papua New Guinea to explore collaboration in agriculture, renewable energy, and technology.

Highlighting Brazil’s achievements, Lula said 87% of the country’s electricity is generated from renewable sources, making it a global leader in clean energy innovation. He added that Brazil is prepared to share expertise with Papua New Guinea in developing hydropower, gas, and green energy solutions.

In addition to climate cooperation, Lula invited Papua New Guinea to join Brazil’s Global Alliance Against Hunger and Obesity — a coalition of over 50 countries — stressing the need for global solidarity in eradicating hunger and malnutrition.

“Papua New Guinea is part of the great family of developing nations that share the same dreams,” President Lula said. “Together we can transform our forests, our rivers, and our energy into hope for the planet.”





