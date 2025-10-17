PNG Coffee Minister Urges Citizens to “Plant Coffee” and Strengthen the Nation’s Economy

Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Coffee, Hon. William Bando, has urged citizens across the country to plant coffee and take part in building a stronger, self-sustaining national economy through agriculture.

Speaking after visiting the Mountainville Coffee Plantation in Kabiufa, Goroka, Minister Bando called on Papua New Guineans to view coffee as a long-term investment that can empower rural communities. “My fellow Papua New Guineans, I urge you all: plant coffee! There is real money in it,” he said. “Let’s make coffee one of the strongest economic backbones of our beautiful nation.”

He told farmers that coffee should no longer be seen as a crop only for large companies, but as a sustainable livelihood for local communities. “This is your gold, your oil, your gas,” he said. “While those resources may deplete, coffee will always be here.”

During his visit to the Coffee Industry Corporation Limited (CIC) and the Mountainville Plantation, the Minister met with industry officers and stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving production, strengthening market access, and supporting the Government’s “Take Back PNG” vision.

Minister Bando said Papua New Guinea’s fertile land and favorable climate provided the foundation for a thriving coffee industry that could lift rural families out of poverty if properly managed. “We have one million coffee seedlings growing in my district, and we’re paying K4 per seedling,” he revealed. “It’s inspiring to see our youth laying down their arms and picking up coffee seedlings.”

He added that empowering young people to take part in coffee farming would help sustain rural livelihoods and ensure long-term economic stability.

“Let’s work together to cultivate a thriving coffee industry for Papua New Guinea,” Minister Bando said.





