PNG Prime Minister Praises Resource Sector as Nation’s Economic Backbone

Prime Minister James Marape has credited the mining and petroleum industry as the bedrock of Papua New Guinea’s economy, calling it an indispensable partner in shaping the nation’s development since the 1970s.

The Prime Minister made these comments during a commemorative dinner organised by the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (CORE), attended by key players from across the industry. “Your contributions, from Bougainville to PNG LNG, have underpinned our progress,” he told attendees.

PNG PM Marape

Highlighting several major investments over the years, including ExxonMobil’s LNG Project, BHP’s Ok Tedi mine, and Oil Search’s petroleum operations, Marape said these ventures had remained productive and resilient through global and local challenges.

While praising the past, Marape urged the industry to turn its focus toward shared prosperity by employing more Papua New Guineans and supporting local enterprise. “Importing labour is costly. Let’s grow our economy together by empowering our people,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s support for investor stability, noting PNG’s commitment to honouring contracts, reforming legal frameworks, and protecting returns while seeking a fairer share for citizens.

As the nation celebrates 50 years of independence, Marape called on companies to continue their legacy of nation-building. “Help us shape the next chapter. Let your investment story be part of PNG’s success story,” he said.

Also read



