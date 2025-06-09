Six students from Paradise College have departed for the United States to represent Papua New Guinea at the internationally renowned GENIUS Olympiad in New York. The global competition, which focuses on environmental issues, has attracted more than 2,700 project submissions from 66 countries.

Six Paradise College Students Represent PNG at GENIUS Olympiad in New York [Photo supplied[

The students’ projects were chosen as finalists in four competitive categories: Short Film, Science, Business, and Music. Their selection marks a significant achievement for PNG, as these young representatives prepare to showcase their creativity and innovation on an international stage.

According to school officials, families, friends, and teachers gathered at Jacksons International Airport on Sunday, June 8, to farewell the students with warm wishes and encouragement. Many expressed pride and excitement as the group embarked on their academic journey abroad.

The GENIUS Olympiad will be held from June 9 to 13 at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The event brings together youth from across the globe to raise awareness and propose solutions for environmental challenges through various creative and academic disciplines.

