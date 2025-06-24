Papua New Guinea’s long-anticipated entry into the National Rugby League (NRL) has reached a major milestone, with Prime Minister James Marape set to unveil the inaugural PNG NRL Team Board and its Chairman. The official announcement is scheduled to be made in the presence of Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys and Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy.

PNG's NRL Dream Takes Shape with Board Announcement and Naming Competition [NRL Bid photo]

The event marks a significant chapter in the sporting and diplomatic relationship between PNG and Australia, further cementing their partnership through the country’s first professional rugby league franchise. The establishment of the board is a critical step in ensuring the team is governed by a capable leadership group.

In conjunction with the board’s unveiling, the government will launch a national fan competition to decide the official name of the team. This initiative is expected to capture the imagination of the nation and engage citizens in shaping a proud identity for PNG’s flagship rugby league team.

Rugby league remains PNG’s most treasured sport, and the naming competition is predicted to spark widespread excitement across the country. Citizens will have the chance to participate in the naming process through a nationwide campaign.

The NRL bid, seen as a symbol of unity and development, has received robust backing from both the PNG and Australian Governments. Leaders from both countries have emphasized the team’s potential to promote regional solidarity and showcase homegrown talent.

Prime Minister Marape’s announcement will also include insights into the board members, a projected timeline for team development, and detailed guidelines for the naming competition.

Further updates are expected following the official launch event, with sporting bodies and fans across the Pacific eagerly awaiting PNG’s historic entry into the NRL.

Also read