PNG Prime Minister Marape Says Government's Reform Agenda Will Proceed After VoNC Defeat

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has reaffirmed that his government will continue with its economic and social transformation agenda, following the defeat of the recent Vote of No Confidence (VoNC) motion on the floor of Parliament.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, shortly after Parliament adjourned, Marape said that despite the political distraction, the Pangu-led Marape-Rosso Government remains focused on delivering on its mandate until the next General Elections in 2027.

"The courts gave their directive, and Parliament has complied. We respect the judiciary and our democratic processes," Marape said. He added that although the VoNC had temporarily diverted attention, the government had not paused its work and would maintain its focus on transforming the country’s economy and improving the lives of citizens.

He further emphasized that the time ahead would be used productively to implement development plans, particularly as the country prepares for its 50th Independence anniversary in September. "The golden jubilee celebrations mark a historic moment for our nation, and we intend to stay the course with our plans to move Papua New Guinea forward," Marape stated.

The Prime Minister also urged voters to exercise their political rights in 2027 responsibly, encouraging them to support parties and candidates based on national interest rather than regional or tribal affiliations. He said the government was working with partners such as Australia to update the electoral roll and introduce voter identification in preparation for a transparent election.

Looking ahead, Marape said the government would focus on empowering local entrepreneurs by collaborating with the National Banking Corporation to improve access to finance. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating one million jobs through Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and revamping key sectors like agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.

Addressing the political developments surrounding the VoNC, Marape said he held no ill will towards Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, who had been nominated as the alternate Prime Minister. “He was nominated and did what he had to do. That’s part of our democratic system, and now that it's settled, we return to the task of nation-building,” he said.

