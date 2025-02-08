PNG Ports Makes History with First Female Line Handlers, Championing Gender Equality in Maritime Sector

PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports) has achieved a significant milestone by recruiting its first-ever female line handlers, marking a major step toward gender equality in the maritime industry. The four women were hired through a partnership between PNG Ports and Laba Holdings Limited, the representative body for the customary landowners of the PNG LNG Project plant site. This initiative highlights the corporation’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated roles.

Neil Papenfus, CEO of PNG Ports, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that it underscores the organization’s dedication to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women in the maritime sector. He noted that these recruits will serve as role models for young women aspiring to enter careers in maritime or other industries where women are underrepresented. Papenfus emphasized that with proper training and support, women can excel in any role, challenging long-held perceptions about gender limitations in physically demanding jobs. He also acknowledged ExxonMobil PNG Limited, operator of the PNG LNG Project, for their decade-long partnership and assistance in reaching this milestone.

The newly appointed line handlers are currently undergoing a six-month Short Service Worker (SSW) training program at the PNG LNG Marine Terminal. The program is designed to equip them with the skills needed to secure LNG vessels and ensure safe and efficient maritime operations. Upon completing their training in July, they will be stationed at the PNG LNG plant site in Central Province, where they will assist in mooring and unmooring LNG tankers at Caution Bay for the loading of liquefied natural gas. This task, historically considered unsuitable for women due to its physical demands, demonstrates PNG Ports’ progressive approach to workforce diversity.

Since 2014, PNG Ports has provided essential services such as line handling, surveillance, and pilotage at Caution Bay. Through its local content initiative, the corporation prioritizes hiring individuals from communities within port limits. Laba Holdings recruits line handlers from areas surrounding the PNG LNG Project plant site, including Boera, Porebada, Lealea, and Papa, ensuring that employment opportunities benefit local populations.





This recruitment drive aligns with PNG Ports’ broader strategy to foster inclusivity and diversity in its workforce. By empowering women and investing in local talent, the organization is not only challenging outdated stereotypes but also contributing to sustainable development. The appointment of these four women represents a turning point in the maritime sector, showcasing PNG Ports’ belief that equal opportunities for all can lead to stronger communities and a more equitable future. As the recruits prepare to take on their new roles, their journey serves as an inspiration for others, proving that no field is beyond reach with determination, opportunity, and support.





