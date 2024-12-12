Papua New Guinea is set to make its historic debut in the Australian National Rugby League (NRL) competition in 2028, thanks to full support from the Australian Government. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently announced that the Australian Government will back PNG's bid to join the NRL, marking a significant milestone for the country's sports and international relations. This move reflects the close ties between Australia and PNG, as both nations share a deep passion for rugby league.

PNG to Join NRL in 2028 with Full Support from Australian Government

The new PNG team, which will be based in Port Moresby, is expected to attract millions of fans from day one. The Australian Government’s backing includes a substantial commitment of $600 million over 10 years, which will help establish the essential components needed for a competitive NRL team. The announcement of this new team further strengthens the sporting bond between Australia and PNG, with rugby league serving as a bridge for broader cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Albanese emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating that the inclusion of PNG in the NRL would deepen Australia's sporting connections in the Pacific region. He reiterated the longstanding friendship between the two countries, highlighting that Australia is proud to be Papua New Guinea's "security partner of choice." This move, he said, reflects the shared values and aspirations that unite the two nations.

Meanwhile, PNG’s Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko released a statement welcoming the news, stating that Papua New Guinea's entry into the NRL would significantly strengthen bilateral relations between Australia and PNG. He praised the Australian Government, including Prime Minister Albanese and his cabinet, for taking the lead in advancing the bid. Tkatchenko also acknowledged the support of the NRL, particularly Peter V’landys and Andrew Abdo, in approving PNG’s inclusion.

Minister Tkatchenko noted that this sports initiative is an example of how sports can play a key role in diplomacy, strengthening ties beyond just business and politics. He highlighted that the NRL entry would bring not only increased engagement between the two nations but also enhanced economic opportunities, all through the shared love for rugby league. The move is expected to create lasting impacts, particularly for Papua New Guinea's youth, by providing new opportunities and fostering a shift in mindset.

The support and collaboration from both governments, along with the contributions of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL), were crucial in securing the bid. Tkatchenko extended gratitude to the NRL for considering and approving the entry, as well as to the leadership of PNG’s Prime Minister James Marape, who has been instrumental in driving the country's bid forward. He also thanked the team of ministers, PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka, and CEO Andrew Hill for their dedication throughout the process.

Looking ahead, the journey towards entering the NRL in 2028 is set to bring significant growth to both the sport and the relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea. As both countries continue to build on this historic partnership, the anticipated success of PNG's NRL team will be a testament to the power of sports in fostering diplomatic and people-to-people connections.

Also read