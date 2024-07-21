SP PNG Hunters' Finals Hopes Dimmed After Heavy 8 - 66 Loss to Sunshine Coast Falcons"

The PNG Hunters' aspirations for a premiership and a top-eight finish have taken a significant hit following a substantial defeat to the Sunshine Coast Falcons in delayed match from round 14 this afternoon.





The Falcons secured a decisive 66-8 victory, leaving the PNG-based team empty-handed and in a precarious position for securing a finals spot this season. Despite a valiant effort, the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored Hunters were unable to overcome the stronger and more determined Falcons.

Trailing by 28 points at halftime with the Falcons leading 32-4, the Hunters struggled to contain their opponents, who added another 34 points in the second half. This comprehensive win by the Falcons highlighted the disparity between the two teams on the day.

One bright spot for the Hunters was center Alex Max, who continues to excel in try-scoring. The former Waghi Tumbe and Rabaul Gurias player scored his 12th try in his 12th Queensland Hostplus Cup appearance, showcasing his versatility and consistent performance.

Despite the setback, the Hunters remain within the top cut and have a chance to bounce back with three upcoming home games. These matches against the Tweed Heads Seagulls, Brisbane Tigers, and the bottom-placed Western Clydesdales are crucial must-win encounters for the Hunters to secure a top-eight finish and qualify for the finals.





