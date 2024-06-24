Solomon Islands' new Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele is in Australia on his first state visit since taking office. During his visit, Manele is scheduled to meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele Embarks on First State Visit to Australia

Economic development is expected to be a primary focus of the discussions, according to Dr. Graeme Smith from the Australian National University’s Department of Pacific Affairs. “Given the state of the Solomon Islands economy and the state of the Solomon Islands budget, I think they’re going to be looking for support in health and education,” Smith noted.

In addition to fostering economic ties, Manele will seek an urgent budget bailout for his country during his meeting with Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday.

Following his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Manele has announced plans to visit China to “reaffirm” his commitment to working with Beijing—a relationship that has caused some unease in Western capitals. Manele's office stated that he would tour China from early July, meeting with Chinese leadership in Beijing and visiting the provinces of Fujian and Shandong.

“Manele wishes to use the visit to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and reaffirm his government’s commitment to work with China in areas of mutual interest,” his office stated. Following his trip to China, Manele will travel to Tokyo from July 16-18 for a meeting with other Pacific leaders.

This three-nation tour marks Manele’s first official international trip as prime minister since he replaced Manasseh Sogavare in May. Unlike his predecessor, who was a strong supporter of Beijing and severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Manele has taken a more measured approach, while still reaffirming his support for the “one China” principle and expressing appreciation for Chinese investment and aid.

Currently, Prime Minister Manele is on a June 23-29 visit to Australia. During this time, Prime Minister Albanese will host Manele at Parliament House for talks aimed at strengthening relations, including through security partnerships. Discussions in Canberra are expected to cover police cooperation, humanitarian aid, and a scheme offering agricultural work in Australia for Solomon Islanders.

Also read