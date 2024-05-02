Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Extends Congratulations to Solomon Islands Prime Minister-Elect Hon. Jeremiah Manele

Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, John Rosso has extende warm congratulations to Hon. Jeremiah Manele on his election as the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

Representing his family, the people of Lae, and the entirety of Papua New Guinea, Deputy Prime Minister Rosso offers heartfelt felicitations to Hon. Manele on his electoral victory. Hon. Manele secured re-election to the National Parliament as the Member for the Hograno-Kia-Havulei Constituency, demonstrating his continued dedication to serving the interests of his constituents and the nation at large.

Hon. Manele's political affiliation with the Coalition for National Unity and Transformation (CNUT), comprising the OUR Party, the Peoples First Party, and Kadere Party, underscores his commitment to collaborative governance and national development initiatives.

Highlighting Hon. Manele's illustrious career, Deputy Prime Minister Rosso acknowledges his invaluable contributions as a former Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET). Hon. Manele's proficiency in diplomacy, administrative acumen, and political leadership within Solomon Islands' governmental structures exemplifies his capability to steer the nation forward.

Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister Rosso underscores the enduring friendship between Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, emphasizing Hon. Manele's educational ties to Papua New Guinea, having graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Politics and Public Administration in 1991.

Expressing gratitude to former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare for his steadfast leadership over the past five years, Deputy Prime Minister Rosso commends Hon. Sogavare's efforts in nurturing bilateral relations between Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

Looking ahead, Deputy Prime Minister Rosso expresses optimism in collaborating with Prime Minister-elect Hon. Jeremiah Manele to advance mutual partnerships in development and strengthen the bond between the two nations. Together, they aspire to enhance the well-being of their respective citizens and foster enduring prosperity through cooperative endeavors.





Next :