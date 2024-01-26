PNG Government Affirms Dedication to Indonesia Partnership Agreements: Minister Tkatchenko

The Papua New Guinea National Government has solidified its commitment to adhering to the agreed timeline with the Indonesian government concerning existing Bilateral Agreements. Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, recently engaged in discussions with Indonesian the Deputy Ambassador Nugraha Purniawan to emphasize the Marape-Rosso Government's commitment to advancing and implementing the Papua New Guinea and Republic of Indonesia Partnership Agreements.

Strengthening Bonds: PNG and Indonesia Forge Ahead with Dynamic Partnership Agreements

During the meeting, plans for Prime Minister James Marape's State Visit to Indonesia in June/July were confirmed. This visit is strategically scheduled around the Senior Official Meeting and Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting, both slated to take place in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, before the State Visit.

The focal points of the discussions revolved around establishing a Joint Border Committee to review and update the 2013 Basic Border Agreement on Border Arrangement. Additionally, there was a comprehensive review of the 2013 Plan of Action for the Implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership between Indonesia and PNG. The meeting also addressed crucial details regarding the 'Entry into Force and Validity' of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, ratified by PNG through Parliament in March 2010.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Tkatchenko acknowledged Indonesia's implementation of the Visa on Arrival for regular Papua New Guinea passport holders. He underscored the robust and flourishing nature of Indonesia-PNG relations, stating that they have never been stronger.

Concerning the Defence Cooperation Agreement, Minister Tkatchenko assured Deputy Ambassador Purniawan that an immediate request would be made to the Clerk of Parliament to certify ratification, enabling the next phase – a comprehensive review of the DCA.

On the economic front, negotiations are underway for Indonesia's commitment to partnerships, including an Electricity Deal and Preferential Trade Agreement. These discussions are progressing through the respective Departments, with Foreign Affairs committed to facilitating communication with partner agencies to ensure the finalization of agreements beneficial to both nations.

The Indonesia-PNG partnership extends beyond diplomatic and economic realms to include various projects such as the Wutung Primary School Renovations under the West Sepik Integrated Phase 1 Grant, the Port Moresby General Hospital Grant, and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Education."





