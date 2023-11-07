No Surprises in PNG Government Budget : Marape

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says National Budget 2024 will contain no surprises and will be people-friendly.

Marape said that the focus of the budget will remain in line with the Government’s policies.

“So there will not be too many surprises. Our focus on infrastructure, law and order and health and education remains,” he said.

“Possibly there will be some allocation adjustments but the core policy focus will remain the same.

“If you want a clue about Budget 2024, just look at budget 2023, which was policy-based.

“We will bring that allocation trend into 2024.”

Marape said Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey had also been advised to look at the country’s revenue to see how best the Government could collect additional revenue without increasing taxes.

“Also we have focused on the economic sector. Petroleum, mining, they will get a bit more support not in quantum but to complement our focus. Trying to find a balance between growing revenue and maintaining expenditure in key focus areas,” he said.

Marape said that the Government was focused on re-opening Porgera, bringing Wafi-Golpu into production, and progressing the Papua LNG.

He promised that the 2024 allocations would not dip below 2023 thresholds.

“There have been increases in health and education allocations this year as you have seen. Also, in the law and order sector they have received a lot of support. That is an indication that next year will be the same, if not more,” he said.

“One guarantee is that, we will not go below this year’s level of allocation. The focus and policies have been established in this year’s budget. We will ramp up the additional.”

“We look forward to delivering the budget in the November sitting of parliament.”

Statement / ONE PNG





Also read