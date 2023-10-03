PNG Head of Refereeing Jimmy Warai Off of Cook Islands to Conduct FIFA MA Referee Course

PNG Head of Refereeing Jimmy Warai is off again to Cook Island to conduct the FIFA MA Referee Course.

Warai who was recently appointed as FIFA/OFC Referee Instructor have successfully delivered his first course in Honiara, Solomon Island for Solomon Island Football Federation (SIFF) last month.

He was farewelled at the Jackson International airport by hardworking PNGFA General Secretary Gordon Manub today for Cook Island.

Manub said Mr Warai's appointment is good for soccer refereeing in Papua New Guinea.





Photo and story by PNGFA





