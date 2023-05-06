SP PNG Hunters beat Ipswich Jets 40 - 30

The SP PNG Hunters today recorded their first highest winning score line 40-30 against the Ipswich Jets in round 8 of the Hostplus Cup at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

The Hunters now have three wins under their belt, after defeating the Clydesdales in round one 20-10 and Mackay Cutters 18-10 last weekend here in Port Moresby.

Hunters gun fullback Morea Morea opened the hunters account 7 minutes into the first half with a four pointer behind a very good second man play on the jets left edge with Hunters Half-back Jamie Mavoko adding the extras.

Jets levelled the scores 6-6 when Joel Holdsworth slipped over 13 minutes into the first half.

The hunters came out guns blazing in the first 10 minutes opening the game with a four pointer and 24 minutes into the first half a silly Jets late hit on Jamie Mavoko resulted in Morea Morea placing Brendon Nima through a hole with Hunters leading 10-6 with a successful conversion.

Just as the Hunters will be playing their 5th away game in Townsville in round 9, captain Ila Alu was put on report two separate times today together with Wesser Tenza while Junior Rop was sin binned for a late shoulder-charge hit towards the final minutes of the game.

It was all hunters in the lead up to the first half with Hunters dummy Wesser Tenza scoring 7minutes before half-time out of a scruffy scrum play by the jets while Tommie Moide barged his way under the sticks 3 minutes before the half-time to increase the home-sides lead 22-6 with both successful conversions by Mavoko before heading into the shed for first-half.

Hunters Coach Stanley Tepend during the press conference said this was a very important game for the hunters as it was the highest since round one.

“Regardless of whatever team we play against, either it be a bottom team or the top, a win is very important and today the boys played their best” said Tepend.

Nima bagged a double when he dived under the uprights after picking a loose ball off the jets 6 minutes into the second half increasing the Hunters margin 28 to 6.

With the momentum in their favour, Sakias Komati and Junior Rop’s tries added the icing on the cake for the Hunters with their second win at home.

The Jets where unable to withstand the hunters blistering hit up and hard yard running resulting in the home side sealing their third win of the Hostplus cup this season 40-30.

The Hunters will be traveling down to Townsville next weekend to take on the Townville Blackhawks in their round nine fixture of the Hostplus cup 2023 season.

Picture: Hunters Captain Ila Alu





Kalang FM / ONEPNG

