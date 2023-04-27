DPM Rosso reactivates Short-Term Multiple Entry Business Visa

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration John Rosso has reactivated the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa for holders of eligible passports.

Building on a series of positive reforms led by the Minister and the Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA), Hon. Rosso said;

DPM Rosso with other parliamentarians and representatives of the Australian High Commission and senior ICA staff.

“Reactivating the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa supports trade and investment in Papua New Guinea while helping to restore international travel arrangements to pre-pandemic settings.

”Facilitating business, trade and investment opportunities in Papua New Guinea (PNG) has been a significant priority for the ICA.

“With PNG experiencing strong economic performance and growth through investment, reactivating the Short-Term Multiple Entry Business Visa demonstrates ICA’s commitment to support the government’s objectives through the facilitation of genuine business travel, giving increased confidence to those seeking to invest in our country,” Minister Rosso said.

The reactivation of the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa for holders of eligible passports means that, people who intend to visit PNG for eligible short-term business activities, will be allowed to travel into PNG on multiple occasions within a period of 12 months.

The maximum duration for each visit is 60 days. This visa product compliments the existing Single Entry Business Visa which has a duration of 30 days.

Minister Rosso said that the ICA is currently reviewing several visa categories with the aim to make enhancements to the conditions which would “better meet the changing needs of travelers to PNG”.

In scope of this review is a further enhancement to the Business Visa which would see eligible business travellers provided with unlimited entry to PNG.

Whilst the Short-Term Business Visa is an efficient way to conduct eligible business activities in PNG, eligible frequent business travelers to PNG can also apply for an APEC Business Travel Card, which is an efficient option and allows travel to APEC countries for longer stays.

Minister Rosso re-launched the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa at the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority headquarters in Waigani, Port Moresby last Friday, 21 April.





