Central Police finally arrests wanted armed robbery suspect

Police in Central province of Papua New Guinea arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a string of armed robberies in the Central province since 2017.

Armed robbery suspect Mamuri Apa from Kivoripoe village in Breina Central Province arrested by Central Police

According to acting Central Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Patterson Birigi, the suspect, identified as 58 year old male Mamuri Apa, from Kivoripoe village in Bereina, Central Province, had gone into hiding, allegedly after being involved in a string of robberies since 2017, until Wednesday 15 February, when he was apprehended by Doa police station commander and his officers.

He said the suspect allegedly admitted to the robberies when he was questioned by police.

The PPC said the suspect is wanted for armed robberies at the following locations:

• Albar Trading at Yeku/Inuaia village junction in the Central Province 2017;

• Josipe Trading also along the Hiritano Highway in the Central Province in 2018;

• Pariri Supermarket at Doa, also in the Central province in 2019; and

• Malaua town stores in 2019 and 2020.

The suspect reportedly admitted to having committed these armed robberies whilst questioned by police. The interview was recorded on video by the police officers.

PPC Birigi said the suspect was taken to the 15 Mile police station and was locked up in the police cell to be charged once statements from complainants and witnesses are collected.

“I was pleased with how my officers dealt with the alleged robbery from the time he was apprehended to his detention at the police station. I was pleased because the police officers did a video while interviewing him and obtained his confessional statement. He admitted everything," SIP Birigi said.

Police Media/One PNG News





