Papua New Guinea Defence Force institute investigations underway after death of civilian

Chief of Defence Force Major-General Mark Goina said investigations are underway into a recent incident in Daru, Western Province following the killing of a local man.

Photo and article by Henrietta Yama NBC News

Locals claimed soldiers on border patrol were allegedly involved in the killing and retaliated by attacking the Forward Operating Base in Kiunga.

The CDF says a full investigation will reveal the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I have received the preliminary investigations and I've directed for a full investigation to be conducted by headquarters PNGDF. It will consist of a full Colonel, a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major, a doctor and a lawyer."

"So we have a good team that can go down there and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure that we cover all the areas, the concerns that have been raised by the public as well as the immediate families and also from within the PNGDF to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the death of a civilian is thoroughly investigated," Major-General Goina said.





