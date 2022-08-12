Andapanga Congratulates John Kaupa for retaining Port Moresby North-East seat

Port Moresby North-East race runner-up, Andapanga Baliawe urged supporters to accept re-elected member John Kaupa's win and refrain from causing any problem in the city.

Mr. Baliawe and Scrutiner, Alibu Haguai made this call following the declaration of John Kaupa as the Member re-elect for Moresby North East.

Mr. Baliawe when congratulating the re-elected MP, says he is pleased that they have finally managed to elect their Member into Parliament.

Andapanga Baliawe while speaking at the counting centre after the declaration of John Kaupa appealed for peace and normalcy to be maintained in the city.

Scrutineer, Haguai who has been in the counting room since day one, also echoed a similar call saying counting has been transparent throughout and that they have accepted the win by John Kaupa.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News









