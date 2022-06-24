Wife, Son present Jersey to Mead

An emotional jersey presentation eventuated tonight for your PNG LNG Kumuls side to take on Fiji in tomorrow's #PacificTest in Campbelltown, Sydney.

The Kumuls coach Stanley Tepend and PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina invited captain David Mead, playing his last Kumuls match tomorrow, to present his teammates' jerseys.

After presenting his teammates' jerseys, in an unexpected twist for captain David Mead (3 and Kumul #227) his own jersey was presented by wife Taneal and six-years old son Paxton, who had travelled down from Brisbane in a surprise organised by Kumuls staff.

And, in an exciting milstone for the PNG LNG Kumuls, Jacob Alick becomes Kumul #300 and the team have now surpassed 300 Kumuls.





Source: PNG Kumuls media/One PNG News





