UK Discuss Priority Projects with Solomon Islands Government

British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, H.E. Thomas Edward Coward visited the Office of the Solomon Islands Prime Minister and Cabinet to begin dialogue with care taker Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga on the national government’s priority projects.

H.E Thomas Coward meets with the acting Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga. [Photo by GCU]

Care taker Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Maelanga discussed with H.E. Thomas Edward Coward a number of priority projects including Transport Links between the provinces and the capital city.

“The transport link is a priority and a long-term project, achievable in the long run,” said Hon. Maelanga.

“Road linking non-economical routes continue to be a major challenge. This is important as remote communities must be linked to the rest of the country.”

H.E. Thomas Coward says he is keen to further enhance the United Kingdom-Solomon Islands partnership.

“There are deep historic links and strong bonds of friendship between our two countries and I look forward to working together in partnership to further strengthen our great nations.”

On the bilateral front, renewable energy remains a priority in terms of the United Kingdom’s assistance to Solomon Islands.

A British health team has just completed Kilu’ufi’I hospital’s first emergency Ward, he adds.

In Agriculture, some of the highest valued chocolate in UK is from Solomon Islands cocoa.

Scholarships, roads, bridges, airports, COVID 19 and a host of other funding assistance to the government and people of Solomon Islands.

His Excellency adds, there are more partnership opportunities under the World Trade Organisation which Solomon Islands can tap into.

More discussions will follow at the ministerial level in terms of priority projects for the country.

Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom enjoy deep and rich historic ties.





Source: GCU

Next : Commonwealth Secretariat Observer Group to observe PNG Elections