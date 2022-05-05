Young Papua New Guinean develops Forest Tracking System to monitor logging

A young Papua New Guinean has developed a forest tracking system to monitor the operations of logging companies in the country.

Software developer, Joseph Kanene told N-B-C National News that it’s a cloud-based technology that keeps track of all logging companies within their operational boundaries.

Article by Stella Martin NBC News

The software is called Logger Watch and is currently being used in Manus to track down illegal loggers of Pobuma LLG.

This is Joseph Kanene, a 28-year-old software developer who hails from Simbu province.

Having no ICT background, Joseph developed a passion for creating software hence, he created several essential software including the Logger Watch- a forest tracking system.

Mr. Kanene believes with increasing illegal logging activities in the country, a tracking system such as this would be very helpful in monitoring the operations of logging companies.

He explained that the tracking system can be utilized by any user to keep all logging activities in their forest landmass under watch.

Logger Watch is currently used in Pobuma LLG of Manus province to monitor operations of Maxland holdings Limited.

He initially started this forest tracking system to be used in Oro and Gulf provinces after hearing numerous complaints by Oro Governor Garry Juffa on illegal logging activities in his province.

Mr. Kanene owns a company called Linezie Data Analytics where they streamline services deliveries of State-Owned Enterprises including banks among others using cloud-based solutions.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





