PNG's 9 MPs move to join PANGU Party

As the PNG National General Elections writs is issued, a total of nine members of Parliament have moved to join PANGU Party.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Emmanuel Pok has confirmed this saying there were a total of 10 Members of Parliament who moved parties in the last month.

Mr. Pok says one member from each, the PNG National Party, PNG Country Party, and People's National Congress Party, including 6 independent candidates have joined the country's oldest political party.

The names of the 9 MPs have not been disclosed.

Meantime, Prime Minister James Marape has welcomed the decision by Treasurer and Member for Kavieng Ian Ling-Stuckey to rejoin the ruling Pangu Pati.

Ling-Stuckey announced his move earlier this week.





Media/One PNG News





